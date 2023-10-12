Ghana JET team meets MCCI representatives

CHENNAI: The Ghana Jobs and Economic Transformation (JET) programme delegation along with representatives of the Ghana Investment Centre, and industry members from Ghana from the automotive, pharmaceuticals and textile sectors met with representatives of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The agenda was to discuss the potential for bilateral trade and investment between Ghana and Tamil Nadu in particular, and India in general. The focus sectors were manufacturing, automobile, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and textiles.

Eugene Tettey Sangmorte, Team of the UK Ghana JET programme said, “We are here to forge deeper relationships with companies in Tamil Nadu, to take advantage of the burgeoning opportunities in Ghana and the AfCTA (African Continental Free Trade Agreement) through investments, partnerships and bilateral trade agreements.”

Edmund Ofoli Onyame, Senior Investment Promotion Officer, Ghana Investment Centre, assured TN industry representatives, “Ghana is ready to facilitate investment into all key sectors with incentives of tax holidays, import duty waivers and policy to promote investment.”