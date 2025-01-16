Get upto 20% off if you book flights via the Air India app until Jan 21; check details here

CHENNAI: Air India has launched its first-ever App Fest, offering up to 20% off on flight bookings from January 15 to 21.

The fest offers exciting discounts and benefits for travellers when booking flights through the official Air India mobile app (iOS and Android).

Travellers can save up to 10% off with promo code ‘APPFEST’ during the booking flow when booking through the Air India mobile app.

Also, Air India is waiving the Rs 399 convenience fee on domestic bookings made through the mobile app during this fest.

Notably, each bank offer has specific validity and is also available on Air India's official website in addition to the mobile app.
















