Genrobotics signs MoU with Territorial Army for defence, disaster-response robotics

The MoU was signed at the recent KYTA & TA 2.0 Symposium in Kolkata and covers cooperation in hazardous environment robotics, disaster response and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), confined-space operations, critical infrastructure inspection, engineer support, AI-enabled inspection and remote sensing, and indigenous research and development.

The partnership will also include technology demonstrations, user trials and specialist training, it said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on behalf of the Territorial Army by Maj Gen SS Patil, and on behalf of Genrobotics by its CEO and co-founder Vimal Govind M K.

The signing took place alongside the TA 2.0 Symposium, where Vimal Govind also participated in panel discussions on leveraging India's civilian talent pool for military capability-building, it said.