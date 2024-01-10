Genesys’ new India map platform at Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the opening of the grand temple at Ayodhya, Genesys International’s high-precision three-dimensional map of roads and immovable structures has been chosen as the official map of the city to provide pilgrims and visitors with accurate information.

Along with other applications, the map will go a long way in making Ayodhya a smart and sustainable city for pilgrims, citizens, and authorities, the company said in a statement. The Ayodhya Development Authority has chosen Genesys’ new India map platform as the official map for Ayodhya city, it said.

“The Genesys Ayodhya map not only will provide optimal routes and locations but also includes special features catering to electric vehicles, aligning with Ayodhya’s commitment to environmental sustainability, “ it said. “The project will carry exceptional features, including an advanced 3D mapping system asking with navigation and a unique change detection feature. This feature empowers authorities to track and monitor changes swiftly, facilitating rapid deployment of resources and infrastructure where needed, “ it said.

“The Ayodhya Development Authority is gearing up to launch the Ayodhya Development Authority app on all platforms, inviting citizens to explore the city in its full glory through the Genesys mapping interface. As Ayodhya evolves into a smart city, Genesys International remains at the forefront, providing innovative solutions for a connected and sustainable future, “ the statement said.

Genesys is an advanced mapping company that is building the new India map stack.