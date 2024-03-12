Begin typing your search...

GE Aerospace inks flight ops software contract with Air India

Air India will have access to advanced analytics and real-time data monitoring to enhance safety measures and ensure optimal performance across its fleet.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 March 2024 10:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-11 22:45:12.0  )
GE Aerospace inks flight ops software contract with Air India
X

Representative Image

MUMBAI: GE Aerospace on Monday said it has signed a flight operations software contract with Air India. ‘’This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone as Air India becomes the first enterprise in India to adopt GE’s FlightPulse pilot app together with Safety and Fuel Insight for its entire group,’’ it said in a release.

With safety insight, the release said, Air India will have access to advanced analytics and real-time data monitoring to enhance safety measures and ensure optimal performance across its fleet. The fuel insight will provide Air India with comprehensive fuel efficiency solutions, it added.

BusinessGE AerospaceAir IndiaFlight OperationsSoftware Contract
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X