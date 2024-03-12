GE Aerospace inks flight ops software contract with Air India

MUMBAI: GE Aerospace on Monday said it has signed a flight operations software contract with Air India. ‘’This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone as Air India becomes the first enterprise in India to adopt GE’s FlightPulse pilot app together with Safety and Fuel Insight for its entire group,’’ it said in a release.

With safety insight, the release said, Air India will have access to advanced analytics and real-time data monitoring to enhance safety measures and ensure optimal performance across its fleet. The fuel insight will provide Air India with comprehensive fuel efficiency solutions, it added.