GDP grows by 7.8% in third quarter as per new series

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday released the New Series of Annual and Quarterly National Accounts Estimates with base year 2022-23, which replaces the previous series with a base year of 2011-12. This is the 9th base revision of the GDP series.

According to the new series, the gross domestic product (GDP) in the October-December quarter of 2025-26 grew by 7.8 per cent, up from 7.4 per cent in the year-ago period, mainly driven by the manufacturing and services sectors.

Further, the GDP growth for the second quarter has been revised upwards to 8.4 per cent from 8.2 per cent in the old series (base: 2011-12), while for the first quarter, it has been lowered to 6.7 per cent from 7.8 per cent.