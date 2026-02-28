Gauri Khan to design Urbanrise luxury flat

CHENNAI: Designer Gauri Khan has collaborated for the first time with developer Urbanrise to co-create Whispers of Sky, a luxury residential project in Sholinganallur.
Spread across 6.09 acres, the project will comprise 623 premium residences in high-rise towers under Phase I, including spacious three-bedroom apartments and an exclusive four-bedroom tower.
The project is positioned as a next-generation address for the city’s upwardly mobile families and professionals.
Chairman and MD Manoj Namburu said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and high design standards.
Residences feature double-height lobbies and 10.2foot floor-to-ceiling heights. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, yoga spaces, tracks and pickleball academy.