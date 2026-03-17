Gas firms use perks to lure households to switch over to PNG

Companies such as Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) have announced benefits for consumers who opt for PNG connections in the coming weeks, a senior petroleum ministry official said on Monday.

IGL - the CNG and PNG retailer in Delhi and adjoining cities - is offering domestic consumers free gas worth Rs 500 if they take a PNG connection and start using it before March 31, while Mumbai-retailer Mahanagar Gas Ltd has announced incentives, including waiver of Rs 500 registration charge for domestic household consumers and Rs 1-5 lakh security deposit for commercial users. Similar promotional measures have also been introduced by GAIL and BPCL, said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).