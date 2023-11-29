Garuda gets DGCA nod for medium category drones

CHENNAI: Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has secured its second Type Certificate from DGCA for Medium Category Drones.

Continuing to solidify its position as an industry trailblazer, this development showcases the MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace’s dedication to pioneering advancements in UAV technology, reinforcing its commitment to meeting stringent regulatory standards.

“This also fuels our commitment to innovation and quality, setting the stage for unprecedented expansion and impact in the industry,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder-CEO, Garuda Aerospace. Garuda Aerospace has recently secured a funding of Rs 25 crore.