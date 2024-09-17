Garuda Aerospace plans manufacturing unit in Chennai

CHENNAI: Drone company Garuda Aerospace, in a recent one-on-one meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh discussed in detail its role in developing defence drones in India.

A market leader in Agri & Consumer Drones, Garuda, in the next 2 years, aims to implement a phased cross over to being a market leader in the defence segment.

Jayaprakash also discussed a new dedicated Defence Drone facility in Chennai which will have advanced drone design, manufacturing & testing facilities spread across a 30,000 sq feet advised by partner companies HAL & BEML.

This facility will house the manufacturing capabilities for Indigenous drone subsystem development & local manufacturing of critical components such as drone motors, batteries and transmitters.

Garuda Aerospace is aiming to develop drones which have ISR capabilities, swarm drones, tethered drones and even underwater drones.

Agnishwer Jayaprakash, founder-CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, “I had the privilege of meeting defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was gracious in giving time to discuss the vision of making India a drone hub by 2030.”