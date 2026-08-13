Galaxy Health forays into global travel insurance

Designed for Indians travelling overseas for leisure, business, education and employment. Galaxy Fly Global Travel Insurance leverages the company’s healthcare expertise to offer comprehensive protection against medical emergencies and travel-related disruptions beyond India’s borders.



The launch comes at a time when India’s outbound travel is witnessing strong momentum, with travel insurance adoption rising steadily as more travellers recognise the importance of financial protection against overseas healthcare expenses, trip disruptions and evolving global travel risks.

As more Indians travel overseas, the nature of travel risks has also evolved.

Rising healthcare costs across major destinations, flight disruptions, extreme weather events and geopolitical uncertainties have reinforced the need for comprehensive travel protection. Yet, travel insurance continues to remain significantly underpenetrated, with many travellers purchasing cover primarily to meet visa requirements rather than as an essential safeguard against unexpected medical and travel-related emergencies.