GAIL to pump Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 yrs for expansion

NEW DELHI: India’s top gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd plans to invest Rs 30,000 crore in the next three years as it expands petrochemical capacity and scouts for LNG supplies globally, its chairman Sandeep Kumar Gupta said on Wednesday. The nation’s top gas marketing and transportation firm is looking at liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a transport fuel, joining Essar-promoted GreenLine which operates the nation’s largest LNG-powered fleet of heavy commercial vehicles. Speaking at the company’s annual shareholders meeting, Gupta said the firm had a Rs 10,000 crore capex in the 2022-23 fiscal (April 2022 to March 2023).