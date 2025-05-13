GAIL clocks Q4 net profit of Rs 2,049 crore, declares final dividend of Rs 1

NEW DELHI: Gas distribution giant GAIL on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,049 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 which represents a 6 per cent decline from the corresponding figure of Rs 2,176.97 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company’s board of directors have declared a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for financial year 2024-2025.

The company’s revenue from operations meanwhile rose to Rs 35,707 crore in January-March quarter up from Rs 32,334.50 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, while EBITDA was also up 13.3 per cent at Rs 3,216 crore.

Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 36,273.87 crore, compared to Rs 32,972.10 crore in the same quarter last year. Expenses increased to Rs 33,572.80 crore in Q4 FY25, primarily due to higher stock-in-trade purchases amounting to Rs 28,943.92 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,701.07 crore.

For the full year FY25, GAIL reported a net profit of Rs 11,312.32 crore, compared to Rs 8,836.48 crore in FY24, while annual revenue rose to Rs 1,37,287.56 crore from Rs 1,30,638.11 crore.

The price of GAIL shares was hovering around Rs 184 on Tuesday. The company’s stock has gained around 2.7 per cent in the last month.

GAIL had announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,084 crore for the October-December of the 2024-25 financial year, marking a 28 per cent rise from the previous year.

The state-owned gas distribution company's net profit stood at Rs 3,193 crore during the third quarter last year.

Revenue from operations saw a 6.23 per cent increase in the quarter, reaching Rs 36,937 crore, up from Rs 34,768 crore in the previous year.

GAIL also reported an exceptional income of $285 million, or Rs 2,440 crore, for the quarter from SEFE Marketing and Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd. as a settlement for the withdrawal of arbitration proceedings, according to Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director.

"Consequent upon settlement agreement dated January 15, 2025 entered with one of the LNG supplier, which includes payment of USD 285 million by LNG supplier to the company towards settlement of litigation for non-supply of LNG cargoes during FY 2022-23, the company has recognised Rs 2,440.03 crore (USD 285 million) as an exceptional income during the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024," the GAIL statement said.