Gadkari calls for deeper cooperation among BRICS nations to shape future of global mobility

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways was addressing the 3rd BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting being held in Nagpur under India's BRICS Chairship.

Welcoming transport ministers, delegation heads and senior officials from the member countries, Gadkari said the meeting is a significant step towards strengthening transport cooperation among emerging economies.

India's BRICS Chairship, guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflects a people centric, humanity-first approach inspired by the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or the 'world is one family', he added.

"BRICS, representing nearly half of the world's population, is uniquely positioned to lead the development of transport systems that are cleaner, safer, smarter and more efficient while advancing sustainable economic growth and regional connectivity," Gadkari said while calling for stronger BRICS collaboration.

Common challenges relating to infrastructure financing, congestion, emissions, road safety and last-mile connectivity require collective solutions, he asserted.

The Union minister emphasised India's readiness to deepen cooperation through knowledge sharing, capacity building, technological collaboration and joint research in green hydrogen, electric mobility, alternative fuels, digital transport systems and sustainable multimodal infrastructure.