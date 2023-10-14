G20 ministers eye swift roll-out of crypto roadmap

NEW DELHI: The finance ministers of the G20 nations have called for swift and coordinated implementation of the G20 roadmap to deal with the issues related to the crypto assets.

The G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets adopted by the G20 Finance Ministers was spelt out in a Synthesis Paper prepared jointly by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB).

“We adopt the roadmap proposed in the Synthesis Paper as a G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets…We call for swift and coordinated implementation of the G20 Roadmap, including implementation of policy frameworks;

outreach beyond G20 jurisdictions; global coordination, cooperation and information sharing; and addressing data gaps,” said a communique issued during the fourth meeting of the FMCBG on Thursday.

The G20 Roadmap on crypto assets is a detailed and action-oriented roadmap that will help coordinate global policy as well as develop mitigating strategies and regulations on such assets while also taking into consideration the specific implications on Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs).