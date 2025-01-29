G Square to invest Rs 1,000 crore in villas, apartments across South India

CHENNAI: G Square, India’s largest real estate developer and Tamil Nadu’s leading plot promoter, has announced its strategic venture into alternate real estate verticals such as villas and apartments.

It now aims to cater to diverse residential preferences across its operating zones, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana. The brand has announced that it is projecting to invest over Rs 1,000 crore into this strategic expansion over the next two years.

This bold expansion will see villas and apartments introduced in both existing and upcoming sites, alongside the brand’s premium plotted developments. The brand is actively seeking partnerships with builders to facilitate this strategic expansion.

Bala Ramajeyam, MD, G Square Realtors, said, “Having successfully conquered This expansion will span across all our operating zones, including tier-I, II, and III cities, ensuring that people can build their dream homes without any limitations.”

With presence in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Hyderabad, Mysuru, and beyond, G Square continues to transform India’s urban landscapes.