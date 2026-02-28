G Square announces phase 2 launch of Medavakkam project

In its press release, the real estate firm said the project is located 1 km away from the Velachery-Tambaram Road, strategically close to IT parks, educational institutions and health facilities, and well-connected to corridors such as Pallikaranai, Sholinganallur, Tambaram and OMR.



"Medavakkam today stands at the intersection of infrastructure expansion and residential demand. With metro connectivity and structured civic upgrades progressing steadily, the area is poised for sustained capital appreciation. Through G Square South Crown, we are offering customers a secure, infrastructure-ready plotted development in a location that combines connectivity, convenience and long-term investment potential," said G Bala Ramajeyam, founder-MD, G Square Group.