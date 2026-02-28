G Square announces phase 2 launch of Medavakkam project

CHENNAI: The G Square Group on Friday announced the phase 2 launch of its Medavakkam project, G Square South Crown. Spanning 3.36 acres, the project offers residential plots at an early bird price of Rs 6,999 per sq ft for the first 25 bookings.
In its press release, the real estate firm said the project is located 1 km away from the Velachery-Tambaram Road, strategically close to IT parks, educational institutions and health facilities, and well-connected to corridors such as Pallikaranai, Sholinganallur, Tambaram and OMR.
"Medavakkam today stands at the intersection of infrastructure expansion and residential demand. With metro connectivity and structured civic upgrades progressing steadily, the area is poised for sustained capital appreciation. Through G Square South Crown, we are offering customers a secure, infrastructure-ready plotted development in a location that combines connectivity, convenience and long-term investment potential," said G Bala Ramajeyam, founder-MD, G Square Group.
The press release described the project as a ready-to-build secured community, featuring world-class amenities, blacktop internal roads, street lighting, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, one year of free maintenance and clear titles. The project also offers post-purchase villa construction assistance, enabling buyers to customise and build their homes with ease, it read.