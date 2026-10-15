Funskool targets Rs 400 cr turnover in FY 2026–27

KA Shabir, CEO, Funskool India, in a press meet here on Thursday said it has crossed a turnover of Rs 329 crore in FY 2025–26 and expects the momentum to accelerate in FY 2026–27.



In the first half of the year, exports have grown by over 30% and domestic business by over 20%. The company expects to close the year with healthy double-digit growth in both businesses and is targeting a turnover of over Rs 400 crore, representing growth of more than 20%.



Over the past six years, Funskool has invested about Rs 149 crore in expanding its manufacturing facilities and capabilities at Goa and Ranipet. "These investments have strengthened our position as a global manufacturing partner, supported export growth, increased foreign exchange earnings and created significant employment opportunities in local communities. Notably, women account more than 70% of our workforce at our factories," he said.