Funskool targets Rs 400 cr turnover in FY 2026–27

CHENNAI: Toy company Funskool India Limited is expanding its international portfolio through a growing network of licensing, manufacturing and distribution partnerships with renowned brands.
KA Shabir, CEO, Funskool India, in a press meet here on Thursday said it has crossed a turnover of Rs 329 crore in FY 2025–26 and expects the momentum to accelerate in FY 2026–27.
In the first half of the year, exports have grown by over 30% and domestic business by over 20%. The company expects to close the year with healthy double-digit growth in both businesses and is targeting a turnover of over Rs 400 crore, representing growth of more than 20%.
Over the past six years, Funskool has invested about Rs 149 crore in expanding its manufacturing facilities and capabilities at Goa and Ranipet. "These investments have strengthened our position as a global manufacturing partner, supported export growth, increased foreign exchange earnings and created significant employment opportunities in local communities. Notably, women account more than 70% of our workforce at our factories," he said.
Funskool’s own brands and private label brands were exported to over 63 countries last year. "While our own-brand exports currently represent a smaller share of our business compared to contract manufacturing for international brands, we continue to invest in new product development, innovation and portfolio expansion."
Funskool continues to strengthen its portfolio through strategic partnerships with leading international toy companies, including Simba Toys (Germany), Moltó (Spain), Dr Wood (Australia), Buffalo Games (USA), Sanrio (Japan), Spin Master (Canada) and Asmodee (France).
Building on the successful introduction of popular properties such as Hello Kitty from Sanrio and PAW Patrol from Spin Master, Funskool is further expanding its licensed portfolio with new properties, including Coco melon from Moon bug Entertainment, while continuing to strengthen relationships with its existing global partners.