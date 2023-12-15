Funskool launches season’s special toys and games

CHENNAI: Toy manufacturer Funskool India has launched 13 products, this holiday season. The innovative, interesting toys and games which come in new attractive packaging are apt for children starting from 3 years onwards. R Jeswant, CEO, Funskool India said, “We have always been keen to bring out toys and games which provide food for thought. The latest offering is no different.

They are the result of focussed research and development. Our entertaining and educative toys and games is sure to lure not just children, but also their parents. By making a Funskool purchase, parents can be assured of making the right choice for their wards.” Among the newly-launched games are Tornado Force and Truth Detector suitable for 6 year-olds and 8 year-olds respectively.