Funskool launches its exclusive range of toys, baby care products

CHENNAI: Funskool India Limited, a leading toy brand, has added new products to its range which are being introduced under Funskool’s home-grown brands – Giggles, Fundough and Play & Learn.

R Jeswant, CEO, Funskool India Ltd, said, “Our focus has always been on developing products which have multiple benefits like developing fine motor skills and social skills. We have also introduced Baby Bath Support and Orbital Bath Seat.”







