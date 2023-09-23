Begin typing your search...

Funskool launches its exclusive range of toys, baby care products

Funskool has added new products to its range which are being introduced under Funskool’s home-grown brands – Giggles, Fundough and Play & Learn.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Sep 2023 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-23 00:00:38.0  )
Funskool launches its exclusive range of toys, baby care products
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Funskool India Limited, a leading toy brand, has added new products to its range which are being introduced under Funskool’s home-grown brands – Giggles, Fundough and Play & Learn.

R Jeswant, CEO, Funskool India Ltd, said, “Our focus has always been on developing products which have multiple benefits like developing fine motor skills and social skills. We have also introduced Baby Bath Support and Orbital Bath Seat.”



FunskoolJeswantBaby Bath SupportOrbital Bath SeatGigglesFundoughPlay & Learntoy brandIndian toy brand
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X