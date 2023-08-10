Funskool launches gift range ahead of ‘Raksha Bandhan’

CHENNAI: Funskool India Ltd, India’s largest toy manufacturer has unveiled special gifting options, ahead of ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

Brothers will have a whole range of carefully-thought out toys to choose from, for their loving sister(s), this festive season.

These gifting options cover all the possible interests of a girl child.

R Jeswant, CEO, Funskool India said, “At Funskool, it has become an annual affair to come up with new and eye-catching products for this festival which celebrates brother-sister love. Our products are aimed to not only keep the child happy and entertained, but also nurture her creative and cognitive skills.”

Special range of products for Raksha Bandhan 2023 include tie & twine, glass painting deluxe and foam vehicles. The price of these products range between Rs 249 and Rs 1249, as per a release.