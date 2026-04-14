Funskool goes past $40 mn turnover

KA Shabir, CEO, Funskool India, said “we successfully navigated the challenges posed by US tariffs last year and continued to grow our export business and domestic business. Given the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia, we are currently working with a moderate growth outlook of 12–15 per cent, with plans to revisit our targets after Q1 once the situation stabilises. Over the past year, we have further strengthened our partnerships with leading global companies such as Spin Master (Canada), Moose Toys (Australia), Melissa & Doug (USA), and Asmodee (France), along with several other European partners. We have also established new partnerships last year with Learning Resources (USA) and Buffalo Games (USA). Our Goa plant expansion is in progress and is expected to be completed by the end of this financial year.”