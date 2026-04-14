Funskool goes past $40 mn turnover

CHENNAI: Funskool India Limited, the country’s leading toy manufacturer, promoted by MRF Group has touched a turnover of $40 million in FY 2025–26, demonstrating resilience and steady growth despite a challenging global environment.
The company has recorded an average growth of 14 per cent over the past two years, with exports growing at 19 per cent yearon-year during the same period, reaffirming its strong position in international markets. While the domestic business has grown at a modest single-digit pace over the last two years, Funskool is witnessing encouraging traction in key categories such as fundough (dough) and handicrafts.
KA Shabir, CEO, Funskool India, said “we successfully navigated the challenges posed by US tariffs last year and continued to grow our export business and domestic business. Given the ongoing geopolitical situation in West Asia, we are currently working with a moderate growth outlook of 12–15 per cent, with plans to revisit our targets after Q1 once the situation stabilises. Over the past year, we have further strengthened our partnerships with leading global companies such as Spin Master (Canada), Moose Toys (Australia), Melissa & Doug (USA), and Asmodee (France), along with several other European partners. We have also established new partnerships last year with Learning Resources (USA) and Buffalo Games (USA). Our Goa plant expansion is in progress and is expected to be completed by the end of this financial year.”