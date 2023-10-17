Funskool acquires mfg rights for Dobble in India

CHENNAI: Funskool India Ltd, a toy manufacturer, and Asmodee, a global entertainment major, have partnered to introduce – Dobble– in the Indian market.

Funskool India will manufacture and distribute the game in India.

Asmodee is a company specialising in boardgames, with over 50 million games sold in more than 50 countries.

Dobble is published by Zygomatic – an Asmodee Group studio.

This game of observation, and speed was released in France in 2009 and has sold over 38 million units worldwide since then.

The objective of the game is to be the fastest player to spot the only matching symbol between two cards.

R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool said, “Dobble is one of the most popular card games in the world. For Funskool, it is another feather in our cap. We are certain this will pave the way for more such collaborations and give a major fillip to our Make in India initiatives.”