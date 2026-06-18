Fuel prices cannot be reduced immediately on fall in global crude rates: Union Minister

He further said that since the war broke out in West Asia in February this year, the oil companies were impacted in a big way and the central government absorbed the impact to a good extent.

"By absorbing the impact, the Centre lost Rs 12,000 crore. None of the states reduced their revenue by charging a lesser excise duty on the higher fuel prices. The central government has to run and the oil companies have to survive," Gopi said.

On the issue of setting up an AIIMS in Kerala, the Union Minister of State said that proper procedure for it has to be followed by the state as it cannot be carried out akin to shopping in a market.