Fuel price shocks ripple Pakistan's economy, hit households

According to a Business Recorder report, fuel price adjustments -- typically driven by global crude oil trends, exchange rate movements and fiscal pressures -- have had a more pronounced impact in Pakistan due to structural weaknesses and limited regulatory oversight.

It further stated that fuel is a key input across sectors, and any increase in prices quickly feeds into transportation costs, which, in turn, raises the prices of food and other essential commodities. As supply chains become more expensive, the burden is passed on to consumers, amplifying inflationary pressures.

"In Pakistan’s case, fuel price increases do not remain confined to energy costs — they cascade through the entire economy," the report said.