FSSAI's legal action against Priyagold biscuits for using cattle feed bran, 2 others also in net

Legal proceedings for prosecution have also been initiated against Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods for serious violations of FSSAI rules and regulations.

The action against Surya Food & Agro, which sells Priyagold biscuits, has been taken as it was using cattle feed bran in manufacturing of the biscuits. The sample of Dodla Dairy's full cream milk was substandard, while pesticide residues were found in yellow raisins sold by UEIR Organic Foods.

In a social media post on Saturday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has "initiated legal proceedings for prosecution" against these three companies for "serious food safety violations".

In the matter of Surya Food & Agro, the regulator found that the company was using cattle feed bran in manufacturing of Priyagold biscuits.