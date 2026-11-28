The sample tested positive for coliform bacteria, they added.

This form of bacteria can enter water systems through sewage leaks or damaged pipes, among other pathways.

This action marks the second instance of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioning prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, a leading player in the packaged drinking water sector in the country.

On Sunday, the FSSAI announced similar legal proceedings after a sample from one of Bisleri's plants in Goa also failed testing.

The West Bengal sample was taken from a plant in Jalpaiguri's Telipara village.