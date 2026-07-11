FSSAI order: Swiggy resolves Toing licence issue

The company said the matter did not involve any food safety concerns and has since been resolved after it obtained a modified FSSAI licence on July 9.

In a regulatory filing, Swiggy said the order, dated July 6, 2026, was issued by the FSSAI’s Designated Officer, Karnataka, seeking an explanation regarding the Toing platform and the company’s FSSAI licence particulars.

The ma tter related to certain observations by FSSAI regarding the updation of licence details.