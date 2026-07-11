FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart for allegedly delivering spoiled, expired food products

Instamart is the quick-commerce platform of Swiggy.

In a social media post on X, Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has "issued 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the FSS Act 2006."

Consumer complaints alleged the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unafe food products through Swiggy Instamart, the regulator said.

The regulator has directed the platform to submit a detailed explanation and compliance report failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated.

Elaborating on the consumer complaints, FSSAI said, "An infant food formulation was reportedlv found in a highly deteriorated and unsafe condition, showing signs of contamination and improper storage and handling."