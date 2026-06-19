FSSAI issues notices to Bikanervala, Marico, Param Dairy on consumer complaints, law violation

In a social media post, Food and Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading brand names, trade names, and product claims, labelling violations and other consumer complaints.

The FBOs are directed to take corrective measures, it added.

FSSAI has issued a notice to Bikanervala on complaint from a customer pertaining to "alleged hygiene concerns at food service area/kitchen premises." The authority mentioned that a complaint was received through social media against Bikanervala, alleging that a staff member was consuming food inside the service/kitchen area of establishment during operational hours.

This raises concerns regarding hygiene and sanitary practices at the premises.