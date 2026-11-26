He said the regulator, in the past year, has undertaken enforcement activities for many food as well as beverage products, and added that it would soon start inspection of 'packaging materials' used for food items.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has widened the scope of its scrutiny after a sample of Bisleri packaged drinking water failed the lab test. The regulator has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International.

According to sources, the FSSAI has written to state food commissioners and its regional directors to step up surveillance, inspection and sampling of 'Packaged Drinking Water and Mineral Water'. It also asked them to take action against companies in case of non-compliance.

When asked about its enforcement drive against packaged drinking water, Punhani said, "We are in the process. The process has started. We are doing it all over the country."