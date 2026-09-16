From Vision to Voice, PRCI brochure launched

Three distinguished voices came together to unveil the conclave’s brochures. Rtn AKS Dr K Srinivasan, PRCI’s esteemed conclave chairman, Mrs Geetha Shankar, PRCI national president and Saurabh Jayaram, PRCI event head, complete the circle of execution and excellence.

“Together, they launched not just brochures, but bridges of knowledge, networks of opportunity, and narratives of transformation. This unveiling marks the beginning of a journey where communication meets creativity, and where every page carries the promise of impact,” as per a release.