From offshore wind to green tech: India, Norway sign 5 strategic agreements

The collaborations are aimed at strengthening institutional partnerships, promoting industry and startup engagement, enhancing academic cooperation and accelerating sustainable growth initiatives between the two countries.

One of the major agreements signed was a Memorandum of Understanding between DSIR/CSIR and the Research Council of Norway (RCN) to enhance collaboration in research, technology development, innovation and capacity building.

The agreement provides for joint workshops, collaborative research and development projects, scientist exchange programmes and implementation mechanisms focused on global challenges and Sustainable Development Goals, including climate change, clean energy, ocean research and healthcare.

CSIR also entered into a Collaboration Agreement for 2026–2029 with SINTEF, Norway’s leading independent research organisation, under the framework of an existing 2014 agreement between the two institutions.