From Incredible India to Inevitable India, Shekhawat says foreign tourists will go up to 100 mn by 2047

"By 2030 at any cost, we have to reach the target of contributing 7 per cent. And the way India's economy is growing, the way the demand for tourism is increasing in India, I am fully confident that by the year 2030, we will cross this 7 per cent mark," he said.

“The day we (tourism sector) contribute 10 per cent to the economy, that day we will become the second sector after agriculture in terms of the number of jobs created. And, we will leave behind the MSME (sector)," Shekhawat said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a "new narrative of India" globally.

"The way India is being viewed is changing, and the view is changing in front of the whole world, and the image of India is changing. It is once again becoming the centre of attraction of the world,” Shekhawat said.

“We will take it (foreign tourist arrivals) to 100 million by 2047," he asserted. The number of foreign tourists right now is 10 million (1 crore).