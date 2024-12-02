Freshworks onboards Srinivasan Raghavan as chief product officer

CHENNAI: Freshworks Inc on Monday announced Srinivasan Raghavan as its new chief product officer (CPO) with over two decades of leadership experience in the enterprise SaaS industry.

Srini will lead and scale the Freshworks’ product strategy and vision for its people-first AI service software used to deliver exceptional customer experiences and employee experiences.

He joins the Freshworks executive management team, reporting directly to CEO-president Dennis Woodside.

Srini most recently served as CPO at RingCentral, where he broadened the company’s portfolio to generate additional sources of revenue from new cloud-based contact center, marketing, and sales intelligence solutions. Prior to that, as senior vice president of Product at Five9, he spearheaded the development of AI-powered digital engagement and automation solutions.