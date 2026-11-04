Freshworks on strong growth track; hits $1bn in ARR

CHENNAI: Freshworks Inc on Wednesday said it has crossed $1 billion in ARR after the quarter close, ahead of schedule.
The company delivered another strong quarter, beating revenue and profitability expectations, with total revenue surging 14% year-over-year to $245.4 million against $215.1 million in the Q3 of 2025. Freshworks also reported a 30% non-GAAP operating margin and record adjusted free cash flow of $73.9 million, up 29% year-over-year.
“Our upmarket strategy delivered another strong quarter,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO-president, Freshworks. “Our momentum upmarket accelerated, with new multi-product EX deals increasing over 35% and partners participating in more than half of our new business. Customers want a unified platform and single data model for service operations, and they are increasingly choosing Freshworks.”
GAAP income (loss) from operations was $28.2 million, representing an operating margin of 11.5%, compared to $(7.5) million, representing an operating margin of (3.5) %, in the third quarter of 2025.
The company's non-GAAP income from operations was $73.2 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 29.8%, compared to $45.2 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 21.0%, in the third quarter of 2025.
Number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) was 1,821, an increase of 25% year-over-year and 26% adjusting for constant currency.
Number of customers contributing over $50,000 in ARR was 4,257, an increase of 18% year-over-year and 18% adjusting for constant currency.
Number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in ARR was 25,498, an increase of 5% year-over-year and 5% adjusting for constant currency.