Freshworks on strong growth track; hits $1bn in ARR

The company delivered another strong quarter, beating revenue and profitability expectations, with total revenue surging 14% year-over-year to $245.4 million against $215.1 million in the Q3 of 2025. Freshworks also reported a 30% non-GAAP operating margin and record adjusted free cash flow of $73.9 million, up 29% year-over-year.

“Our upmarket strategy delivered another strong quarter,” said Dennis Woodside, CEO-president, Freshworks. “Our momentum upmarket accelerated, with new multi-product EX deals increasing over 35% and partners participating in more than half of our new business. Customers want a unified platform and single data model for service operations, and they are increasingly choosing Freshworks.”

GAAP income (loss) from operations was $28.2 million, representing an operating margin of 11.5%, compared to $(7.5) million, representing an operating margin of (3.5) %, in the third quarter of 2025.