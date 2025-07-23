Freshworks joins McLaren Formula 1 team as official partner

CHENNAI: McLaren Racing has announced a new multi-year partnership with software company Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH), naming it an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

The team has already begun integrating Freshworks’ AI-powered ITSM solution, Freshservice, to streamline operations and enhance productivity in the ongoing F1 season.

The Freshservice platform is expected to allow McLaren to manage IT service requests efficiently across global locations, ensuring smooth operations and minimising technical disruptions during races.

“Boosting our efficiencies off the track is a key factor in improving our performance on it,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “With industry-leading partners such as Freshworks, we’re able to do just that, and I’m delighted to welcome them to the team.”

The partnership will also see Freshworks branding appear on McLaren race cars and team kits for the remainder of the 2025 season, starting with the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.