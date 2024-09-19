Freshworks appoints Shelton Rego as VP of sales to drive growth in India

CHENNAI: Freshworks Inc, on Thursday announced the appointment of Shelton Rego as the new vice president of sales to drive growth in India to strengthen the company’s market presence and deliver value to customers in the region.

Freshworks currently serves over 68,000 customers worldwide and in India and works with recognisable household brands like Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Asian Paints, Dunzo, PhonePe, Purplle, WinZO Games and more.

Rego brings extensive experience in sales leadership, business development, and customer acquisition, and has a strong track record of building successful teams. He previously worked at Jio Platforms, the technology subsidiary of the Reliance Group, where he served as country head for its cloud business, Jio Cloud. Prior to Jio, Rego held roles at business software companies including Google Cloud, SAP Concur, and Oracle.

“Shelton Rego has the experience and accomplishments building exceptionally strong market share for SaaS industry giants in India. We believe he can do the same for Freshworks,” said Abe Smith, chief of global field operations, Freshworks.

In his new role, Rego will oversee regional business strategy for India, focusing on expanding market share, fostering customer relationships, and identifying new partnership models for growth. He will take Freshworks’ AI-powered customer experience and employee experience solutions to Indian businesses and work closely with the global go-to-market leaders as Freshworks aims to reach $1 billion in annual revenue in 2026.