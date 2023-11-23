Fresh engineers’ employability up 47% from 25%: ICT Academy CEO

CHENNAI: Nearly 47% of graduating engineers are employable according to a recent study. This is a testimony of the work that has been done in skilling. These students graduating from university are easily absorbed by the Industry, gainfully employed, and are workforce ready,” said Hari Balachandran, CEO, ICT Academy Tamil Nadu.

“Today, there is a realisation in the formal education system and an organisation like ICT Academy that we need to ensure what we are teaching is relevant. Today, we seek collaboration from industry professionals to come and run these courses for us. Our structure today is instruction, practice, masterclass by an industry professional, and finally an assessment to see whether there is an assimilation of knowledge and skills,” he said in a panel discussion on Policy and Ease of Doing Business at the 21st Edition of CII Connect 2023 held here on Tuesday.

‘’Today, CEOs look and ask can you make this place attractive enough for my top talent to come and work. When you develop the region, you also provide scope for a welcoming environment in the form of good infrastructure such as schools, malls, theatres, and hospitals,” said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner & national lead for education & skill development Sector, KPMG India.