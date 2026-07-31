Free trade agreements, exports, green plastic in focus at Plexconnect

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has the potential to emerge as a leading exporter of value-added plastic products by focusing on segments such as engineering plastics, automotive components, medical plastics and electronics applications, a top government official said here on Thursday.
In his inaugural address at Plexconnect 2026, Pradeep Yadav, additional chief secretary, MSME, said the state’s industrial ecosystem, port infrastructure and MSME base provide a strong foundation for expanding plastics exports.
Representatives from the plastics industry, policymakers and exporters converged at Plexconnect 2026 in Chennai to discuss export opportunities, free trade agreements, sustainability and the future of petrochemicals.
The conference was organised by the Plastics Export Promotion Council in association with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering - Technology.
Christophe Bramoulle, deputy consul general and head of the Bureau of France in Chennai, pointed to closer India-France ties and the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement as avenues that could open up trade, technology collaboration and investment.
Rajalakshmi Devaraj, additional director general of foreign trade, Chennai, urged exporters to make use of India’s recently concluded FTAs, stressing quality, value addition, regulatory compliance and innovation to improve competitiveness in overseas markets.