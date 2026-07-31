Free trade agreements, exports, green plastic in focus at Plexconnect

In his inaugural address at Plexconnect 2026, Pradeep Yadav, additional chief secretary, MSME, said the state’s industrial ecosystem, port infrastructure and MSME base provide a strong foundation for expanding plastics exports.

Representatives from the plastics industry, policymakers and exporters converged at Plexconnect 2026 in Chennai to discuss export opportunities, free trade agreements, sustainability and the future of petrochemicals.