Free trade agreement lifts hopes of India-EU organic food players

About 2,200 players from the sustainable food sector, including over 100 from India, are exhibiting their products at the four-day BIOFACH 2026, which is the world's leading trade fair for organic food, at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg.

The fair comes at an opportune time, with India and the 27-nation European Union announcing the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement on January 27 after nearly two decades of talks. It is likely to be signed and implemented in about a year.

According to experts from the organic food sector, the agreement opens up USD 60 billion worth of opportunities for Indian organic product exporters in the EU. The agreement also provides a market of 140 crore consumers to the EU countries.

Under the pact, both sides will eliminate and reduce import duties on hundreds of goods to promote bilateral trade.

"The sector has huge opportunities for both sides," Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Abhishek Dev said.

