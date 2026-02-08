Framework reached: No sops for many US agricultural goods; oil still roils

While the US will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from the present 50%, India will eliminate or cut down import duties on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

The first phase of the pact is expected to be signed by mid-March. Implementation of the pact will lead to concessions and the elimination of duties on American goods by India.