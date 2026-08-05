FRAI organises illicit trade seminar in Chennai

CHENNAI: Federation of Retailers Association of India (FRAI) Tamil Nadu State Chapter organised a seminar on ‘Confronting Illicit Trade in Modern Markets’ in Chennai on Tuesday, where retailers, trader associations and policymakers came together to deliberate on two rapidly growing threats impacting India’s retail ecosystem — the alarming rise of illicit trade and the increasing prevalence of unfair market practices.
C Chelladurai, president, FRAI TN, said, “Illicit trade is no longer merely a commercial issue; it has become a serious threat to consumer safety, fair competition and the livelihoods of millions of honest retailers. We remain committed to working closely with the government, law enforcement agencies and industry stakeholders to strengthen enforcement, raise consumer awareness and build a transparent retail ecosystem where genuine businesses can thrive.”