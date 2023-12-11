FPIs invest Rs 26,505 cr in equities in first six sessions of December

NEW DELHI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) injected Rs 26,505 crore into the Indian equity markets in the first six trading sessions of this month on expectations of political stability after the BJP stormed to power in three major states and robust economic growth.

This came following a net investment of Rs 9,000 crore in October. Before this, overseas investors withdrew 39,300 crore in August and September, data with the depositories showed.

Going forward, FPI inflows are likely to continue, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

According to the data, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 26,505 crore in Indian equities in this month (till December 8).

Kislay Upadhyay, the founder of FidelFolio Investments, attributed the FPI inflows to the outcome of major state elections that signalled political stability going forward..

So far this year, FPIs have invested Rs 1.31 lakh crore in the equity markets and Rs 55,867 crore in the debt markets.