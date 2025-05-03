FPIs infuse over Rs 10,000 crore in Indian equities this week, April marks first month of net positive inflows in 2025

MUMBAI: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pumped in more than Rs 10,000 crore into Indian stock markets this week, showing a strong return of overseas interest in domestic equities.

According to data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), FPIs infused Rs 10,073 crore into equities between April 28 and May 2.

The data also revealed that the month of April saw net positive FPI inflows for the first time in 2025. Net investments by FPIs in Indian equities stood at Rs 4,223 crore during April, indicating a turnaround in foreign investment trends.

In previous months NSDL data showed that FPIs had sold stocks worth Rs 3,973 crore in March. In January and February, they had sold equities worth Rs 78,027 crore and Rs 34,574 crore, respectively.

This positive momentum In April comes after months of net outflows and reflects renewed investor confidence in the Indian economy.

However, despite this strong inflow, overall market sentiment remained weak during the week. The tension at the India-Pakistan border weighed heavily on investor mood, limiting the positive impact of FPI investments. While foreign investors are showing interest again, domestic uncertainties and geopolitical risks are keeping the markets under pressure. Many investors remain cautious and are adopting a wait-and-watch approach amid the ongoing border tensions.

Indian equity indices on Friday ended on a positive note with Nifty above 24,300 in a volatile session. At the close, Sensex gained 259.75 points or 0.32 percent to end at 80,501.99, and the Nifty gained only 12.50 points or 0.05 percent to settle at 24,346.70.

The markets were very volatile, as during the trading session on Friday, the Nifty 50 index surged 120 points and Sensex gained 520 points; however, the gains were washed off by the close.

Market experts pointed out that the ongoing border tensions are the primary factor holding back a stronger rally in the Indian equities. They believe that in the absence of such geopolitical risks, the overall positive global sentiment would have supported a sharper upward move in domestic markets.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market expert, told ANI, "Indian markets are now having the overhang of Indo-Pak tensions, otherwise Indian markets are ready to roll forward on good global cues and sustained dry intestine support. Leadership will move to IT, as Global recovery will help that".