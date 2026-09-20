FPI selling reaches Rs 23,676 crore this month amid high crude prices, global liquidity concerns

However, the trend of FPI investment through the primary market has been continuing in September also as per early indications.

FPI investment through the primary market this month (up to September 19) stood at Rs 2,703 crore, taking the total investment through the primary market this year to Rs 48,550 crore.

This partly explains the ongoing boom in the primary market despite the tepid performance of the secondary market, said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.