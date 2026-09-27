FPI outflows to continue amid high US bond yields, better returns from IPOs

Yet another significant trend in FPI investment is that even though they are sellers in large-caps, they have been sustained buyers in mid-and small-caps.

FPIs also are chasing the market momentum, said analysts.

This month, the total equity outflows through exchanges reached Rs 25,682 crore through August 25.

The trend of FPI investment through the primary market continues with total investment of Rs 8,551 crore (up to September 25), said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.