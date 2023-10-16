ForgeTech 2023 receives encouraging response

CHENNAI: ForgeTech India 2023, a forging industry conference and exhibition organised by the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) witnessed an encouraging response from the industry.

The event will take place from November 3-5, 2023 in Pune.

The third edition of ForgeTech India will be held under the leadership of Vikas Bajaj - President of AIFI; Yash J Munot - Vice President of AIFI and Convenor of ForgeTech India 2023 and Asheet Pasricha - Co-Convenor, ForgeTech India 2023.

ForgeTech India 2023 is set to be a significant gathering of forging industry representatives, offering insights into diverse facets of the forging trade and industry.