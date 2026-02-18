Forex volatility, US tariffs biggest external risks for South Korean exporters

In the survey conducted on 1,193 export firms here by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), 28.6 per cent said their business environment in 2026 would be similar to that of last year, while 31.1 per cent expected improvements and 30.3 percent anticipated worsened conditions, reports Yonhap news agency. More than 47 per cent of the companies have set a higher sales target for 2026 than last year, while over 80 per cent said they plan to continue or expand investment in both domestic and overseas markets this year.

On possible threats to their business, FX volatility and US tariffs were cited most frequently at 43.5 per cent and 40.1 per cent, respectively. The surveyed companies said they have been experiencing higher import prices for raw materials and pressure from foreign buyers to cut prices due to the recent weakness of the Korean won. They also expressed concerns over the rapid rise of Chinese rivals, assessing the competitiveness of Chinese firms at 99.1 to 99.3 per cent of their own.