Forex reserves drop by USD 12.952 bn to USD 734.61 bn

For the week ended October 2, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased by USD 10.664 billion to USD 604.747 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves decreased by USD 2.288 billion to USD 106.413 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 15 million to USD 18.656 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF decreased by USD 15 million to USD 4.789 billion.